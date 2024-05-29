We’ll complete all abandoned NDDC projects, Minister Momoh assures

Senate President, Minister of Niger Delta Development at the road commissioning in Akwa Ibom State

ABUJA — THE Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh has assured that all abandoned projects under his ministry and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, will be completed.

The minister gave the assurance at the commissioning of Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opolom-Okoroutip-Iwuochang Road (Section 1), in Akwa Ibom State under the NDDC, which is an interventionist agency under his ministry.

The landmark event was graced by President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by the President of the senate Godswill Akpabio.

The President of the Senate was accompanied by his colleagues from the Red Chambers.

In his address, the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr. Momoh, assured Nigerians that the Ministry and the NDDC were poised to deliver one legacy project after another once the 2024 budget is implemented.

The in a statement issued by Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah, his Special Assistant,

“emphasized the commitment to completing all abandoned projects under both the Ministry and the NDDC.”

He explained that the current wave of project commissioning was a testament to the performance bond signed by the Ministry and the NDDC Board, to mark one year anniversary of President Tinubu’s administration with significant achievements.

Minister Momoh expressed his profound gratitude to the President for creating an enabling environment that facilitated the completion of such impactful projects.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Senator Akpabio commended President Tinubu, the Minister of Niger Delta Development, and the NDDC Board for their dedication towards the completion of the project, which he said had been abandoned for many years.

He conveyed the President’s appreciation to the NDDC and the Ministry of Niger Delta Development for their relentless efforts.

Senator Akpabio showered encomium to the Minister’s successful implementation of a comprehensive roadmap for the Niger Delta.

He highlighted initiatives such as empowerment programs, free medical services, road commissioning, healthcare facilities, solar-powered lighting, and more.

The Senate President affirmed that the developmental efforts were transforming the region, assuring that he was committed to securing better funding for the NDDC in the 2025 budget to enhance its effectiveness.

The Senate President passed a vote of confidence on the board and management of the NDDC.

On his part, the Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, stated that the driving force behind the commission’s efforts was the completion of viable NDDC projects across the nine mandate states of the region.

Dr. Ogbuku emphasized that the projects are designed to meet the most compelling needs of the communities in which they are situated, addressing urgent demands for improved infrastructure and services.

“After so many years of yearning for a better Niger Delta Region, the people deserve no less,” he said.

The Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opolom-Okoroutip-Iwuochang Road project involves the construction of a 6.7 km two-lane single-carriageway with an asphaltic surface, including a 600-meter span reinforced concrete bridge and side drainage.

This bridge will link over 20 communities, facilitating trade and economic activities.

The improved infrastructure will allow for the transportation of heavy goods, reducing travel time, boosting productivity, and fostering cultural integration across the region.