We will defend, attack and score as a team, says Golden Eaglets’ forward Adams

After scoring the winning goal against the Junior Mena of Niger, Golden Eaglets’ striker Rapha Adams says that the team will work very hard to beat Togo on Wednesday.

According to the Sporting Supreme FC of Abuja attacker, the Eaglets will do all they can to beat Togo and qualify for the semi- final, noting that winning will be the collective effort of all the players on the pitch.

“We thank God for the victory over Niger. It was a tough game. No game is easy and we know that the game against Togo will be another tough one as well,” Adams said in Accra, Ghana on Tuesday evening.

“We will defend, attack and score as a team by the grace of God. We have been working hard in training and we will work harder on match day. Our coaches have been teaching us a lot and if we can inteprete everything we have been taught very well against Togo, we will come out victorious.”

Golden Eaglets will file out against Togo on Wednesday at 5pm Nigeria time. Nigeria have four points from two games, the same number of points with Burkina Faso that sits atop on goals difference of plus two, while Nigeria has plus one.