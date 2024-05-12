Waje opens up on new project with Gala Music

By Ayo Onikoyi

Renowned Nigerian singer, Waje is set to release her new EP exclusively on Gala Music, providing fans early access to her latest work before its availability on digital streaming platforms (DSPs) around the world.

This strategic release underscores a growing trend among established artists leveraging Gala Music’s commitment to empowering artists who share their souls and the fans who make it possible, giving musicians from across the globe new opportunities to participate in music’s rapidly rising ownership economy.

“Working with Gala Music has been an amazing experience, seamless and very transparent. The whole team has been truly supportive both technically and informative and I am quite happy the platform is open to African artists, giving us full power to bring our music, merch and other content closer to the core fans,” explains Waje.

According to a statement by Gala Music, the tracks would be released on different dates. Tracks like “Worries”, “Odo”, were available from May 8, 2024 while “With You ” and “Energy” were on offer from May 22, 2024. It is a four-track EP.

“I am truly excited about my new releases coming exclusively on Gala Music. ‘Odo’ is a Ghanaian word for love and it is captured in an upbeat love story about commitment and timeless affections. It centers the listener with sultry vocals and memorable melodies.

A feel good afrobeat vibes, better with each play,” says Waje.

“‘Worries’ is an upbeat feel good afrobeat/pop fusion song produced by Nigerian afrobeat Hit maker, Mr. Soul SHIIRO. The song shows Waje in a whole new beast mode. with smooth transitions between English and Pidgin English backed with melodious harmonies. Sure to get you dancing,” describes Waje.

These tracks not only highlight Waje’s unique vocal talent and depth in songwriting but also her pioneering use of Gala Music’s platform to create a more immersive and rewarding fan experience. By choosing Gala Music for her EP release, Waje is at the forefront of a movement that sees artists embracing new technologies to distribute their music, engage with audiences, and ensure fair compensation through transparent, automated royalty distributions.

Waje’s partnership with Gala Music began in March 2024 with the exclusive release of the music video for “I Promise.” The continuation with this EP release further exemplifies how blockchain technology is revolutionizing the music industry. Gala Music’s platform allows artists to directly engage with their fans while providing enhanced security and transparency in music distribution and rights management