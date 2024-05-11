W/Cup qualifiers: Finidi George gets Troost-Ekong return boost

In a significant development ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying showdowns against South Africa and Benin, the Super Eagles have received a major lift with the return of William Troost-Ekong to training.

Troost-Ekong had been sidelined since undergoing surgery for an injury sustained during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where his standout performance earned him the Player of the Tournament accolade after netting three goals, including a crucial strike against Cote d’Ivoire.

Initially expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022/23 season, the defender has remarkably bounced back from his injury setback and is now back in contention for PAOK Salonica’s final three league matches of the campaign.

His timely return is set to provide a significant boost for the Super Eagles, who are yet to secure a victory in the qualifiers. With Troost-Ekong’s defensive prowess and leadership back in the fold, Nigeria aims to turn the tide and reignite their campaign for World Cup qualification.