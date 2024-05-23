Uzodimma’s ex-SA arrested for multiple allegations

Gov Uzodimma

By Chidi Nkwopara

Operatives of Imo State Police Command have arrested Governor Hope Uzodimma’s former Special Assistant, Nze Chinasa Nwaneri, over several allegations levelled against him, by some aggrieved persons.

Confirming this development in a tarse press statement, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Henry Okoye, equally disclosed that four other persons, including the President of Imo State Amalgamated Traders Association, ISAMATA, are equally cooling their heels in police custody, for allegedly being complicit in Nwaneri’s acts.

His words: “Be informed that the former Governor’s aide, Chinasa Nwaneri, ISAMATA President, and three others were arrested over allegations of malicious damage, fraudulent activities, obtaining money under false pretence and illegal use of government power/authority to harass, intimidate and frustrate the citizens of Imo State.”

Meanwhile, a top government appointee confided in Vanguard that “the alleged fraudulent land acquisitions in the past four years, not only foisted bad corporate image for the Uzodimma administration, but also attracted several litigations, instituted by aggrieved individuals and communities against the government.”