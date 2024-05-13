Uzodimma appoints 27 sole administrators in Imo

Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma on Monday appointed sole administrators to head the 27 council areas of the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

In the statement, the sole administrators would stay in office for only 60 days, after which the governor said he would conduct local government elections in the state.

According to him, “To ensure the conduct of a credible local government elections in the state in the next 60 days, His Excellency, the governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of Sole Administrators for the 27 local government areas.

They are as follows; (Isiala Mbano) Hon. Okoroike Chika, (Onuimo) Dr. Obi Emeka, (Okigwe) Hon. Sir Acho Asiegbu (Obowo ) Barr Obioma Ehirim, (Ehime Mbano) Chief Uche Nwodu, (Ihitte Uboma) Hon. Barr. Chukwuma Godson Onyema, (Oru East) Hon. Okwaraigwe Nnamdi (Orsu) Hon. Ibekaeme Friday (Orlu) Barr. Isaiah Chinedu Ezeogu (Oguta) Dr. Abiaziem Chima (Oru West) Engr. Ikenna Adikibe(Ohaji/Egbema) Hon. Chief Onyeaju Princewill (Nwangele) Chief Paul Duru (Isu) Chief Kenneth Ukah (Nkwerre) Hon. Odunze Ajaero JP (Njaba) Anaemem Obikaeze (Ideato South) Hon. Okechukwu Okwara (Ideato North) Ozigbo Michael (Ahiazu Mbaise) Larry Obinna Chikwe.

Also, (Ezinihitte Mbaise) Nwachukwu Chinedum (Mbaitoli) Nwanegwo Ifunanya (Ikeduru) Hon. Justice Nzeh (Aboh Mbaise) Chief Nnamdi Anyanwu (Ngor Okpala) Hon. Kizito Onuoha

(Owerri West) Hon. Nwankwo Victor (Owerri Municipal) Engr. Chidiebere Emeribe (Owerri North) Hon. Lucky Abaronye.