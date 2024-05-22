Home » News » Tinubu writes Senate, presents NDDC 2024 budget proposal 
News

May 22, 2024

Tinubu writes Senate, presents NDDC 2024 budget proposal 

Tinubu directs NYSC, law school to NOUN graduates for service

Says Budget to  prioritize improvement in security, job creation, youth and women empowerment, social welfare, education infrastructure, others 

By Henry Umoru 

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Bola  Tinubu has written the Senate, presenting  the Niger Delta  Development Commission,  NDDC 2024 Statutory Budget proposal for consideration and subsequent approval. 

In the letter to the President of the Senate,  Senator Godswill Akpabio, President Tinubu explained that the  budget proposal has been prepared on the basis of the NDDC’s revenue and expenditure forecasts and is aligned with the fiscal and developmental policies of the Federal Government and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In the letter read by the President of the Senate,  President  Tinubu  said that the budget proposal takes into consideration the 2024-2026 Economic Recovery Growth Plan as well as key assumptions of the 2024 Appropriation Act of the Federal Government.

The letter read, ” in line with the provisions of Section 121 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I forward herewith the 2024 Statutory Budget Proposal of the NDDC for consideration and passage by the Senate.

“The Budget Proposal has been prepared on the basis of the NDDC’s revenue and expenditure forecasts and is aligned with the fiscal and developmental policies of the Federal Government and the Renewed Hope Agenda. In addition, the Budget Proposal takes into consideration the 2024-2026 Economic Recovery Growth Plan as well as key assumptions of the 2024 Appropriation Act of the Federal Government.

“The NDDC is prioritizing improvement in security, job creation, youth and women empowerment, social welfare, education infrastructure and increased productivity in agriculture in order to contribute to the economic growth of Niger Delta region and the development of the nation at large.

” While I trust that the Senate will in their usual expeditious manner consider and approve the 2024 Statutory Budget. Proposal of the NDDC, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration and regards.”

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.