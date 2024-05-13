Tinubu vows to end gender-based violence, promote girls’ education

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Monday vowed to do everything possible towards ending gender-based violence and increasing learning opportunities for girls in safe and conducive environments.

The President made the vow while speaking at the launch of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) #WeAreEqual Campaign at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He stressed the importance of education in empowering girls and promoting gender equality.

While lauding the initiative of the OAFLAD for the campaign launch, President Tinubu noted that it had been successfully launched in 15 other African countries adding that its launch focus in Nigeria titled “Education as a Powerful Tool for Change”, is critical for Africa’s development.

According to him, “We must continue to create opportunities for all our children to access quality education without leaving anyone behind, particularly the girl child.

“We must engender a society where everyone has the same opportunities, regardless of who they are, because doing that leads to a stronger and more peaceful society for all. “

He commended the African First Ladies for their commitment to advancing gender equality and narrowing the gender gap in opportunities and appointments across Africa.

“I salute the commitment and dedication of the African First Ladies, as members of OAFLAD, to advance gender equality and narrow the gender gap in opportunities and appointments across the African continent,” he said.

The President also praised his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, for her efforts in championing education as a primary tool to advance gender equality.

“I particularly congratulate my dear wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, who has chosen education as a primary tool to champion this campaign nationwide,” he said.

President Tinubu noted that the launch of the #WeAreEqual Campaign in Nigeria, with a focus on “Education as a Powerful Tool for Change,” is critical for Africa’s development.

“The focus of the launch of this campaign in Nigeria, ‘Education as a Powerful Tool for Change’ is critical for Africa’s development, if we are to attain gender equity and ensure equal opportunities for all,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of laws and policies that protect and promote women’s rights, invest in girls’ education and skills development, and create economic opportunities accessible to all.

“We must work together to promote laws and policies that protect and promote women’s rights, invest in girls’ education and skills development, and create economic opportunities that are accessible to all,” he said.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian child is excluded from quality education that prepares women and girls to lead and bring positive changes to their communities.

“I reaffirm my commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian child is excluded from quality education that prepares women and girls to lead and bring positive changes to our communities,” he said.

He urged all stakeholders to carry forward the campaign to empower girls and promote gender equality, saying “let us carry forward this campaign, which promises to gift an educated girl-child the potential to bring the necessary change and transform African communities for the better,” he said.