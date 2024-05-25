Glitz, thrills as Onyema, Tunji-Ojo, Sanwo-Olu, Mbah, Adeleke, Obaseki, Fintiri, others win Vanguard awards

*Vanguard has achieved its noble objectives in 40 years — Duke

By Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Dickson Omobola & Efe Onodjae

IT was a night of glamour, thrills and frills as 28 eminent Nigerians, who distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavour were honoured at the Vanguard Personality of the Year Award 2023.

Those who were celebrated yesterday were Founder and CEO of Air Peace Airline, Dr Allen Onyema; and Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who were joint Personality of the year awardees.

Outstanding governors award was also given to Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), and Ahmad Fintiri (Adamawa).

Also honoured were Dr Gabriel Ogbechie (Businessman of the year), Mrs Titi Ejimagwa (Woman entrepreneur), Chief Kelvin Jumbo Onumah (Serial Entrepreneur), Chief Habeeb Okunola (Young Entrepreneur), Mr. Austin Avuru (Private Sector Icon), Dr. Tinuade Sanda (Energy Icon), and Lady Ada Chukwudozie (Industrialist of the year).

Equally celebrated were Otunba Olusegun Runsewe (Arts/Culture Icon), Dr Samuel Maduka Onyishi (Innovative Investor), Dr Kayode Fasua (Accounting Icon), Engir Gengar Komolafe (Regulator of the year), Tantita Security Services (Crude oil infrastructure security), Chief Michael Tawadrous (Foreign Investor), Miss Ngozi Kekwaru (Heros award).

Lifetime awards went to Mrs Victoria Samson, Ayo Oritsejafor, Chief Bode George, Mrs Vero Itohan Igbe, General IBM Haruna, retd, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, and Chief Osunkeye.

Onyema, Tunji-Ojo join 17 past personality of the year awardees

As 2023 Vanguard Personality of the year awardees, Dr Allen Onyema and Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, have joined 17 other prominent Nigerians , who have won the award.

Past winners were Rt.Hon Rotimi Amaechi and Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede (2012); Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan (2013); Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Obong Godswill Akpabio and Alhaji Sule Lamido (2014); Dr Goodluck Jonathan and Major General Muhammad Buhari (2015); Mr. Godwin Emefiele and Hajia Turai Buhari (2016); Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan (2017); Mr. Tony Elumelu (2018); Mr. Femi Otedola (2019); Professor Babagana Zulum and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (2020); Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina and Mallam Mele Kyari (2021); and Aliko Dangote (2022).

We’re celebrating outstanding achievers — Eze Anaba

Welcoming guests to the colorful event, Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Eze Anaba, said the landmark is to celebrate outstanding achievers.

His words: “Tonight, we come together to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of some of the individuals in our country who have set themselves apart in their respective fields.

“This evening, our awardees come from diverse backgrounds and disciplines, yet they share a common trend – hard work, commitment and creativity – whether through groundbreaking research, innovative solutions, community service or artistic endeavours. Their contributions have not only advanced their fields, but also inspired and uplifted those around them.

“In recognising these outstanding individuals, we are also celebrating the values that they represent, which are integrity, ingenuity, resilience and the drive to push boundaries. Their successes remind us of what is possible when talents meet opportunities, and when we support one another in our pursuits.

“This ceremony gives us an opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of our awardees in the relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to making a positive impact. This is what Vanguard newspaper stands for.

“For the past 40 years, Vanguard Newspaper has lived up to its motto, which is fighting for better life for people through its drive to create an environment that would enable talents such as the ones we are celebrating tonight to thrive.

“Therefore, this should be a night of recognition and celebration. On behalf of all of us at Vanguard Newspapers, I invite you to sit back, have fun and enjoy a lovely evening.”

Vanguard has achieved its noble objectives in 40 years — Duke

The Chairman of the event, and former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, said Vanguard Newspaper has achieved its lofty objectives since it was established in 1984.

He commended Publisher of Vanguard Uncle Sam Amuka for the noble role the newspaper is playing and establishing Vanguard of truth.

He said: “Vanguard is also celebrating its 40 years anniversary. When I mentioned to Uncle Sam that this is its 40 years, Uncle Sam said, ‘no.’ However, I told him I wasn’t talking about him, but Vanguard. He is so synonymous with the paper that Vanguard is Uncle Sam, and Uncle Sam is Vanguard.

“Uncle Sam started Vanguard on June 3, 1984. Vanguard had four gentlemen: Uncle Sam, Chief Sunday Awoniyi, Animashaun and Mohammed. He (Uncle Sam) is the last man standing. We want to congratulate him for this.

“But, beyond that, what they set out to achieve was noble – a medium to communicate with the vast majority of Nigerians, principally the truth, and getting our public educated on public affairs, not entertainment particularly; but, at the same time, entertaining. I think Vanguard has achieved all these things.

“And to still be in business at this time, if you know the media business with all the artificial intelligence and information technology and all available technologies, it has not been an easy thing.

“Vanguard has a very strong readership that has been with them all the years, and they continue to be with them. One thing this occasion shows is that Vanguard celebrates not just quality people but people with integrity. In everything they do, that is their watchword.

“Those of you who have come on stage this evening to be awarded, regardless of your field, the primary qualification that has been used this evening is integrity. You have shown integrity in the various fields for which you have been nominated. I want to salute you because integrity is not an easy thing to find in our environment. “Together, I want to congratulate all our recipients, all our awardees and the Vanguard newspapers for the sustainability and gathering us here this evening.

“This is their 40th anniversary, and we hope that Vanguard would be institutionalised as it has been so far so that several years after we might have gone, we will still be celebrating this Vanguard of truth.”