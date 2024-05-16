The psychology of language and diction: How words impact perception in writing and speaking

By Ruth Oji

IN the intricate system of human communication, language acts as both the conduit and sculptor of perception. It transcends being the conveyor belt of information; rather, it serves as the force that sharpens how we interpret, interact, and make meaning of the world around us. In either written or spoken discourse, choice of language not only affects perception but equally underlines the cognitive process of your audience. Understanding the psychology of language allows you to decipher the codes in human interaction and to wield its transformative power. For this reason, we will examine the impact of language in perception building and how to maximise it.

Language is a big aspect of how you perceive others and yourself. It sharpens your identity to others and theirs to you. Examine labels such as ‘genius’, ‘failure’, ‘leader’, or ‘follower’. Very likely, when these choices of language are used on you, it influences your perception and social dynamics. A person who is referred to as a genius or leader would be more motivated to immerse himself in activities that portray him as such. This shows that choice of words are of great significance to people. You can foster inclusivity while speaking or writing by using language that shows respect, embraces diversity, and challenges stereotypes.

Language is a deep aspect of cognitive framing and emotional expressions that must be embraced. Consider when a situation posed to students is considered ‘daunting’, ‘achievable’, ‘challenging’ or ‘impossible’. There would no doubt be a drastic change between the responses gotten because the frame of thoughts constructed in the mind of the audience when each word is used vary differently. Choose words that convey an optimistic perspective and a range of possibilities to others; challenge yourself to reconstruct negative situations with positive languages.

Additionally, your tone and phrases can affect the receptiveness of your message to your audience. It’s easier to notice a harsher tone when speaking than writing and so there is a need for rapt attention when writing. A harsh tone may easily deviate your audience from your message while a compassionate one fosters connection. Make empathy a way of life in your communication; examine how you would feel when your choice of language is used on you in speaking and writing. Practise kindness in your language choice in improving rapport, building trust, and making and leaving an impact.

Words have the power to motivate and inspire action even in the subtlest of ways. When communicating, pay attention to what actions your message or expressions inspire. Is it inspirational and does it galvanise changes? Does it give your audience a rethink? Does it probe violence? It is important to consider this in ensuring that your message is suitable with your expectations. Use the power of motivational language in igniting passion, showing determination, and sharing a vision for progress; this will no doubt enable your audience to perceive you as a powerful voice that aligns with your message.

Unforgettably, your words reinforce or distil societal attitudes and social norms. Stereotypical or discriminatory language sows harmful biases, prejudices, and restrictive mindsets. Make respectful, factual, and open statements that portray your message for what it really is. Allow your expressions to advocate for equality and diversity.

Your choice of language should always be dependent on your objectives for communication: enable your words to mobilise and ignite collective actions that are audience specific. For a political speech or marketing campaign, your language should be structured to persuade opinions and behaviour; for the aim of teaching, your message should ethically influence people’s mind to accept new information and make progress. In other words, use language that rally others towards your writing and speaking mission.

Precision in language is interwoven with clarity, understanding, and impact. Ambiguous language reduces your chance of clarity and leaves room for misinterpretation; it could transmit the idea of an ineffective or unnecessarily elaborative communicator. Strive to express your ideas, intentions, and message in a clear but simple way that states exactly what you mean.

Furthermore, language is what constructs the narratives that sharpen your perception of reality. It is an extremely delicate manner of influencing your audience’s thoughts on certain subjects or areas. When an issue occurs, framing it as a ‘crisis’ or ‘opportunity’ would portray different ideas, interpretation, and responses to the subject at hand. So, when using a word or language, question the use in the media and uncover the biases; understand fully the dominant narratives and marginalised perspectives before usage. Cultivate a critical linguistic awareness that changes biased narratives and help your audience re-evaluate what they deem as reality.

Metaphorical and analogical language also enrich your communication with vivid imagery and emotional connection. Describing a problem as a ‘mountain to climb’ or love as ‘flame’ enriches your message from an abstract concept to that of a tangible meaning. Embrace metaphorical expressions and storytelling in transcending linguistic limitations, improving relatableness, and inspiring imagination.

An important aspect of language is its ability to reflect culture and heritage diversity and to preserve memory and identity. When addressing people of different ethnicity, race, or nationality, be mindful and respectful of cultural differences by learning the nuances of how some expressions are used in different contexts. Your words can easily be misjudged when communicating with people from a different culture. Show your consideration for those beyond your horizon by embracing linguistic diversity and richness of global communication in your message.

Lastly, never forget that language evolves over time, so it reflects societal changes.

Some words have a new or evolved meaning in contemporary societies; therefore, stay tuned to these new phrases or trend and adapt your language to show its evolvement. This will go a long way in how your message is perceived, accepted, or declined for its inclusiveness and progressive nature or its redundancy.

In conclusion, language and diction is an intricate system that sharpen how we make meaning of the world around us. By understanding the psychology of language such as its ability to sharpen your identity to others and others to you, its cognitive framing and emotional expressions, the effect on message receptiveness, its ability to motivate and inspire action, to reinforce or distil societal attitudes and norms, to effect precision and clarity, to construct narratives that portrays an audience reality, to create imagery through metaphor and analogy, to reflect culture and heritage diversity, and to evolve while showing societal changes, you can create meaningful connections and inspire positive changes. Wield your words with intention, respect, and empathy knowing it has profound impact on your perception and those of others.

*Dr Oji is a Senior Lecturer of English at the Institute of Humanities, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos