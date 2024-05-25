TapSwap: How to play Telegram-based crypto-mining game

TapSwap, the new Telegram crypto-mining game enables users to earn Tap tokens by engaging with the TapSwap bot.

Playing the game is simple and user-friendly, making Telegram users compete with their friends.

Below are a few steps on how to play TapSwap:

Firstly, download the Telegram messaging app on your phone.

Step 1: Join the TapSwap Telegram bot

To start earning tokens, you have to join the TapSwap Telegram bot by clicking on the link.

Step 2: Tap to earn tokens

As soon as you join, you can begin tapping your screen to earn tokens. Each tap adds to your token balance. You can earn up to 500 tokens per session before you need to take a break.

According to Binance Square, you can boost your earnings on TapSwap by completing simple tasks.

You can increase your token earnings by completing various tasks. These can include joining the TapSwap Telegram group or following TapSwap on social media. These tasks are quick and provide extra tokens.

Referral Programme

You have the task of inviting friends to join TapSwap, and you will earn a portion of their earnings. This allows you to earn tokens even when you are not actively tapping.

Conclusion

TapSwap offers a fun and innovative way to earn tokens by tapping on your screen. It is free to start, easy to use, and a great way to earn digital assets.

If you enjoy new and simple ways to earn, Tapswap might be perfect for you.