Student stabbed to death at LAUTECH during argument

Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

A 200-level student at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, LAUTECH, has reportedly been stabbed to death by suspected cultists.

The victim of the attack was identified as Adedokun Olamilekan from the Department of Information Science of the institution.

Vanguard gathered from sources that the incident happened at the Under G area of Ogbomoso on Thursday night.

The student was reportedly running a hair salon in the area where he was until he was attack.

An indigene of the town told Vanguard that the deceased student was rushed to a private hospital where he was confirmed dead.

According to the sources, an argument ensued which escalated to fracas.

The source said, “They were arguing among themselves over an issue which later led to exchange of punches. He must have been hit with a dangerous weapon because I was told he was bleeding profusely before he died.

The issue was reported at Owode Police Station, Ogbomoso.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso could not confirm the incident because calls made to him did not connect.