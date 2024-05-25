Solid Minerals: Alake hails World Bank’s MinDiver intervention projects

Alake

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – WITH the quest to ensure solid minerals sector takes the lead in economic growth and development including revenue generation, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, Friday, hailed the World Bank over its funded Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification, MinDiver, project in the solid minerals sector.

Alake who was represented by the Director-General of the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency, NGSA, Dr AbdulRazak Garba made the commendation during MinDiver Project Closure Workshop in Abuja, where he said the Project has positively impacted investments, employment opportunities, fostering economic linkages and institutional capacity in the mining sector.

He appreciated the World Bank for its consistent funding interventions towards strengthening institutional capacity and sustainable growth of the mining sector through the implementation of MinDiver projects.

According to the Minister, MinDiver has also enhanced and boost capacity in the sector, therefore, fostering economic linkages and employment opportunities based on its consistent interventions in the implementation of the Ministry’s mandate including agencies.

He also pointed out areas of intervention and achievement of the MinDiver project including upscaling the capacity of National Geochemical Survey Agency to manage data; fostering mining investments through upgrades to the mining Cadastre Office; successful launching of the Minerals Resources Decision Support System, extensive capacity development initiatives in the Ministry, including those for the Artisanal and Small Scale Mining (ASM) department and other departments across various agencies.

Earlier, the Project Coordinator, MinDiver, Engr Sallim Sallam, appreciated and expressed gratitude to the Minister, Permanent Secretary, the World Bank team, and all heads of departments and agencies for their unwavering support and cooperation over the success of the project.

“This project’s success is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared vision.

“We are confident that the strides we have made will continue to positively impact the mining sector and contribute to Nigeria’s economic diversification, Sallam said.