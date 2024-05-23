Smuggling affecting nation’s economy negatively  — Customs

By Grace Okpaneka

The Federal Operations Unit, FOU Zone D, of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Bauchi, has reiterated its commitment to stopping smuggling activities within its operational jurisdiction because of the negative effect on the nation’s economy.

The Customs Area Controller, CAC, of the Unit, Odaudu Salefu, noted that for genuine businessmen and women to reap from their investment in the country, the activities of smugglers must be reduced to the barest minimum.

According to him, “With the selfless leadership shown by the Comptroller General, Wale Adeniyi, we at FOU zone D have decided to re-dedicate ourselves to duty and complement the efforts of the CGC. We are telling smugglers to stop smuggling, because we will not stop until they (smugglers) stop.”

Asked how he has been able to achieve so much within his short arrival at zone D, he said, “We are following the examples of our leader, the Comptroller General. We have learned how to manage the resources at our disposal, motivate officers and men of the service and they in appreciation have no option but to deliver”.