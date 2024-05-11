Dana Air ‘temporarily disengages’ staff amid audit

By Dickson Omobola

Following the ongoing operational audit by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, over a runway excursion incident suffered by a Dana Air aircraft, the airline has temporarily disenaged some of its staff.

The Head of Corporate Communications of Dana Air, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, made this known in a statement.

He said the decision was made to ensure efficient management of resources until the NCAA concludes its audit.

The airline also expressed confidence that with the continued support of its staff and stakeholders, it would overcome its challenges.

The statement read: “In light of the ongoing audit, Dana Air has made the decision to temporarily disengage some staff members pending the conclusion of the audit.

“This decision has been made to ensure efficient management of resources and to facilitate a thorough review of operational procedures.

“The management of Dana Air extends its sincere appreciation to all staff members for their resilience and dedication during this period of uncertainty. It recognizes the difficulties that staff have had to endure and assures them that every effort is being made to resolve the situation promptly.

“We remain committed to providing updates and support to its staff throughout this process.

“While these challenges are being addressed, Dana Air has commenced talks with lessors and are currently engaging stakeholders on the progress made so far.

“Dana Air therefore urges for calm and understanding from our very dedicated staff for their altruism and stakeholders. The Management is working diligently to address any concerns and is preparing a restart plan that will ensure the safe and efficient resumption of operations.”

Vanguard News