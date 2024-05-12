Tinubu won’t take sides on Rivers crisis – Presidency

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Presidency said President Bola Tinubu will not take sides with either Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike or Governor Siminalayi Fubara over the ongoing political crisis rocking Rivers State.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Tinubu, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this during an interview on TVC.

Ngelale said that anyone with the belief that President Tinubu would take their side in the political crisis would be disappointed.

According to him, President Tinubu won’t allow any attempt to frustrate the Rivers government.

He said, “I believe that anyone who believes that by their actions, whether it’s from the Federal level, State level or the legislative branch in the State or the executive branch in the state;

“…if they are banking on Mr. President to take sides on this matter, they’re mistaking and they’ll be disappointed,” he added.

The President Special Adviser further stated, “Mr. President will not do that. What he will do is to ensure that everybody has what they need in order to work.

“He will also ensure that any attempt to frustrate the operation of the Rivers State Government of conducting its affairs in a way that it would benefit the Rivers people, that’s obviously not going to be allowed by this President or anybody else.

“So, I think there’s a need for all stakeholders to understand that Mr President won’t take sides.”