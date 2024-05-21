Rivers crisis: Jonathan’s call for truce commendable – Lagos PDP chairman

The Lagos State PDP Chairman, Philip Aivoji, has described former President Goodluck Jonathan’s call for truce to end the political crisis in Rivers as commendable.

Aivoji commended Jonathan in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Recall that Jonathan had on Monday implored Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and his predecessor, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to stop heating up the political space in the state.

The former president, who spoke at the inauguration of the N222.1 billion Trans-Kalabari Road construction, emphasised the necessity for Fubara and Wike to sheathe their swords and collaborate to promote the progress and prosperity of Rivers.

He noted that the political tension in the state was excessive and worrisome, and would not contribute to development.

Jonathan said that destabilising Rivers would adversely impact the Niger Delta region and could also trigger political crises across the country.

Reacting to Jonathan’s admonition, Aivoji described the former President as a man full of experience in mediation and conflict resolution , even at the international level.

“Jonathan is a leader in the party and a leader from South South, there is nothing wrong stepping in to broker peace. It is a good one,” the PDP boss said.

He ,however ,said that the former President should go further to speak the truth to the warring parties and point out to each of the them where they had erred.

“This is the way to settle issues ,If we want to resolve it, we must tell the truth to them.

“The ex-President is an elder, he is an experienced person ,who has been meditating in international affairs., Let us see how it goes,” he added.

According to him, the former President, being experienced mediator, must dig deep and probe the cause of the crisis.

“He (Jonathan) has seen it all. Peace of graveyard will not help the matter, they should resolve issues.

“We hope that the nitty-gritty will be looked into and the constitution of the party will be followed if they are true members of the party,” Aivoji said.