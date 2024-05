Rashford, Henderson, Reece James left out of England’s Euros squad

Reece James, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson Credit: SkySports

Marcus Rashford paid for his poor season as the Manchester United forward was left out of England boss Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024 on Tuesday.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Chelsea skipper Reece James were among the other big names to miss out on the squad, that must be trimmed to a maximum of 26 before the tournament in Germany begins.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is rewarded for the Eagles’ brilliant end to the Premier League season with his first-ever call up.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Liverpool duo Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones are the other uncapped players selected with Southgate short on defensive options.

England face Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 3 and Iceland four days later before jetting off for Germany, where they are one of the favourites to win the tournament.

The wealth of options available to Southgate in attacking areas means Rashford misses out on a major international tournament for the first time since the 2014 World Cup.

Rashford has scored just eight times in 42 appearances for his club this season and only recently returned from injury.

Henderson’s move to Ajax in January after a short spell in Saudi Arabia has not done enough to earn the 33-year-old a place.

The same goes for Jadon Sancho despite his renaissance on his return to Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund on loan from United.

Raheem Sterling and Kalvin Phillips were also overlooked despite shining for Southgate in the past at major tournaments.

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, who fired Manchester City to the Premier League title on Sunday, and Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka are included as part of a fearsome collection of creative talent to supply England’s all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane.

England’s men begin their quest to win a major tournament for the first time in 58 years against Serbia on June 16 before facing Denmark and Slovenia in Group C.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Kyle Walker, John Stones (both Manchester City), Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire (both Manchester United), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez (both Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones (both Liverpool)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/GER), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), James Maddison (Tottenham), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/ESP), Phil Foden, Jack Grealish (both Manchester City), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)