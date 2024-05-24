Protests hit Imo govt house, over plan to remove security operatives from community

By Chinonso Alozie

Women, youths on Friday staged a protest in front of Imo government house calling on the state Governor, Hope Uzodimma to intervene against the move to remove the presence of security operatives in Egbema, Ohaji/Egbema council area of Imo state.

The protesters carried placards with different inscriptions, warning that they would not want a reoccurrence of the incident that led to the alleged killing of seven persons in their community. Therefore, they needed the presence of the security operatives.

As part of their grievances stated on their placards include but not limited to “Governor Hope Uzodimma please intervene” They want to remove security operatives in our area”,”Crime is fighting back”, “They killed 7 persons in our area” “They people behind these killings do not want the presence of security operatives.

Also, “They are back again”, ” they want to kill us again”, “Inspector Chika Okebata has brought peace in our community”, “We are intimidated on daily basis because they are afraid of the tight security”, “They want to overrun us again”, “they want to take over us”, “God help us.”

Speaking, the spokesman for the protesters, Comrade Camilius Okoro, said: “The attention of the Mmahu Town Union, the entire Men, Women and Youths in the community have been drawn to the condemnable actions of certain disgruntled elements from the community working in concert with some external forces towards causing instability and restiveness in our locality.

“This statement has become necessary in view of the subtle manner the criminal elements have gone about misleading the public and governments, especially, the police authorities about operation of security agencies in the area with particular reference to a very workaholic and gallant policeman of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, Inspector Chika Okeabbatta.”

“To deceive unsuspecting public and the NPF, these miscreants who have criminal cases to answer regarding to the mismanagement of our commonwealth, public funds and property belonging to good people of Mmahu Egbema in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State, have resorted to cheap blackmail aimed at denigrating the good works of security operatives in our area who have made it possible for peace to return,” he said.