Prof Ayo Banjo, former VC, UI is dead

Professor Emeritus Ayo Banjo, the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan has died at the age of 90.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that he died in the early hours of Friday, just three weeks after his 90th birthday.

Confirming his death, the former Vice Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka said, “I have just learned of the transition of Professor Emeritus Ladipo Ayo Banjo, the longest serving Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (1984 to 1991).

“This is very sad news even at a ripe old age of 90 years. The end of a most glorious era. Rest in perfect peace, Baba. You will be sorely missed by all of us who knew you. “

“Heartfelt condolences to his entire family and to all of us his mentees and academic children. We valued your wise counsel at all times.

“You were highly approachable. An icon. An eminent citizen of the world. The gift of UI to humanity. It hurts very deeply to start referring to you in the past tense. Nonetheless, we thank God for your life of selfless service and worthwhile legacies.”

The 12th VC of the Premier University was the emeritus professor of English Language and the Pro-chancellor of a private University, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo.

He attended St. Andrews Anglican Primary school and Christ Cathedral Primary School, Lagos state. He also attended Igbobi college in Lagos State, Nigeria between 1947 and 1952. In 1966, he won the American State Department scholarship award for a Master of Art (M.A) degree in linguistics at the University of California, Los Angeles, United States and later bagged a Doctorate degree (P.hD) in 1969 from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria where he started as a lecturer at the Department of English, University of Ibadan