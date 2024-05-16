Police take custody of Abia accident truck driver 

Police

By Steve Oko

The Abia State Police Command says it has taken custody of the driver whose truck rammed into a stationary bus at a checkpoint on the Enugu Port Harcourt Expressway.

Police, in a statement issued Thursday evening by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Moureen Chinaka, identified the truck driver as Amaechi Chucks Nwankwo, a 35-year-old male from Obowo, Imo State.

The statement, which gave insight on how the accident occurred, read: “On 15/05/2024, at about 22:30hrs, the Isiochi police divisional headquarters received a report of a fatal motor accident along Port Harcourt-Enugu Expressway, near Lekwesi Umuchieze in Umueneochi LGA of Abia State.

“Investigation into the incident revealed at about 19:45 hours that a Mac truck with registration number KGE 22, driven by Amaechi Chucks Nwankwo, a 35-year-old male from Obowo, Imo State, lost control while descending a slope at the aforementioned location and destroyed two military barricades which he wanted to use as wedges to the truck.

“He eventually got to the third barricade, which is the police checkpoint at that location, but collided with a stationary bus, resulting in the deaths of two passengers, injuring five others.

“The injured victims were taken to Christ the King Hospital at Ngodo Isiochi. Sadly, one of the injured persons identity yet unknown, was confirmed dead.

“The accident scene has been visited, corpses deposited at the mortuary, admitted patients have been treated and discharged. Accident vehicle has been pulled out of the ditch, and driver in our custody. Normalcy has been restored to the area, but monitoring efforts continue as investigation is ongoing.”