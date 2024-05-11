Plunge into His mercy, by Funmi Komolafe

File image.

Brethren, we are in the month of Mercy. May we benefit from the Lord’s mercy this season in Jesus name.

Grace and mercy are like Siamese twins on the throne of God.

Someone once said, “ Mercy answereth all”. He simply means that with God’s mercy, a sinner is favoured, the condemned is saved, and all sins are forgiven.

You don’t believe? Consider the story of King David. He was a murderer . The king and Bathsheba committed adultery yet, God made the product of that ungodly union, Solomon to be king.

That’s the Almighty God for you. It however didn’t come easy, David that initiated adultery and murder, realized his grievous error and asked for forgiveness.

This account of King David’s sins and repentance are found in 2nd Samuel 11 vs. 3-5 : “ And David sent and enquired after the woman. And one said, Is not this Bathsheba, the daughter of Eliam, the wife Uriah the Hittite?

And David sent messengers, and took her; and she came in unto him, and he lay with her; for she was purified from her uncleanness: and she returned unto her house.

And the woman conceived, and sent and told David, and said, I am with child”.

David tried to deepen his sin by making Uriah return to the house so that they could pass on the child to her husband but he failed.

Brethren, the fact that they failed confirms that God does not want us to engage in such conduct.

A woman should never out of desperation to have a child commit adultery with the intention of passing the child to her husband.

Let’s see how David failed and Uriah’s fear of God.

2nd Samuel 11 vs. 8-11: “ And David said to Uriah, Go down to thy house, and wash thy feet. And Uriah departed out of the king’s house, and there followed him a mess of meat from the king.

But Uriah slept at the door of the king’s house with all the servants of the lord, and went not down to his house.

And when they had told David, saying, Uriah went not down unto his house. David said unto Uriah, Camest thou not from thy journey? why then didst thou not go down unto thine house?

And Uriah said unto David, The ark, and Israel, and Judah, abide in tents; and my lord Joab, and the servants of my lord Joab, and the servants of my lord, are encamped in the open fields; shall I then go into mine house, to eat and to drink, and to lie with my wife? As thou livest, and as thy soul liveth, I will not do this thing”.

By the Grace of God you will not fall into the trap of unfriendly friends in Jesus name.

Brethren, you are familiar with the story.

It is stated in verse 27 of the same chapter” And when the mourning was past, David sent and fetched her to his house, and she became his wife, and bare him a son. But the thing that David had done displeased the LORD”.

Then the Lord sent Prophet Nathan to inform David that God had seen his secret deeds and that God was displeased with him. Consequently, David and Bathsheba lost the child that their adulterous relationship produced despite David’s days of fasting. God punished him for the sin of adultery and murder.

I may not know what sins you have committed. Was it abortion? Did you compel a lady to abort that pregnancy because you were not ready for marriage? Did you as a lady, terminate a pregnancy or pregnancies because you couldn’t determine the father of the child because you had casual sex with many men?

Or did you give birth and threw the baby on the dumpsite?

All of these are sins. Perhaps your sin isn’t any of these but you know what you have done in secret but to God, nothing is hidden.

A secret of David that is constant in the Bible is his fear of the LORD. Whenever, he commits sins, he repents and the LORD shows him mercy.

2nd Samuel 12 vs. 24: “ And David comforted Bathsheba his wife, and went in unto her, and lay with her: and she bare a son, and he called his name Solomon: and the LORD loved him”.

Brethren, David received the mercy of God, so great was that mercy that Solomon received God’s uncommon favour.

Brethren, the month of May is also called the month of Grace. There is no better time than this month to ask for the special Grace of God.

The Grace of God and His Mercy are like twins in spiritual terms. Grace is often defined as the kindness or help from God. When God grants one his Grace, such a person is likely to receive the Mercy of God.

God was merciful unto David by giving him a child that He loved despite the fact that David had earlier committed grievous sins. If not for the Mercy of God, Bathsheba would not have conceived Solomon.

God had the capacity to shut her womb for the sins of adultery, murder, abuse of power that David committed but the LORD decided to be merciful because David asked for forgiveness. He realized the gravity of his sins and asked for forgiveness with prayer and fasting.

Brothers and Sisters, it doesn’t matter what we have done in the past, especially with the misuse of the body; we can still go to God for forgiveness.

God is ever merciful especially to those that seek forgiveness.

Plunge into the Lord’s sea of mercy with repentance and prayer for forgiveness.

Psalm 103 vs. 1-4 gives us a guide line as to what to do “ Bless the LORD, O my soul: and all that s within me, bless his holy name.

Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits:

Who foregiveth all thine iniquities; who healeth all thy diseases;

Who redeemeth thy life from destruction; who crowneth thee with lovingkindess and tender mercies”.

At a time like this that we are moving closer to the first half of the year, you need to plunge yourself into the Lord’s sea of Mercy.

David wrote of the mercy of the Lord in Psalm 90 vs. 14: “ O satisfy us early with thy mercy; that we may rejoice and be glad all our days”.

What is it that makes you unhappy? What is that you desire to have and you have been unable to help yourself? I mean that which human efforts have failed to give you. Turn to the Most High God.

Your prayer point is a simple one. Just begin to ask for the Mercy of God with a focus on that specific issue that you want the LORD to respond to.

The Mercy of God gives joy. It brings an end to all forms of pain and sorrow. It puts an end to shame.

Psalm 136 vs. 1 tells us: “ O give thanks unto the LORD; for his good: for his mercy endureth for ever”.

The Mercy of the Lord has no end. It is available for all that genuinely repent and ask for mercy.

It is only by the Grace and Mercy of God that a woman called barren gives birth to multiple babies.

Let’s share a testimony to lift up our faith.

A woman testified that God gave her a baby boy after 22 years of waiting. That’s a period long enough for anyone to give up but at a time when she had lost hope, God in his mercy showed up for her and opened her womb with the birth of her Samuel.

Brethren, if that’s the only prayer point, you can pray, please pray regularly, asking for the mercy of God.

May the merciful God show up for you in Jesus name.