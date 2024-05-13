Photos: Obi pays ‘private’ visits to Atiku, Lamido

Atiku (left) and Obi

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 presidential elections, Peter Obi, on Monday, paid what close associates described as “private visits” to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and former Jugawa State governor, Sule Lamido, in their Abuja homes.

Details of what was discussed during the visits are still shrouded in secrecy.

However, Atiku first announced on his X (Twitter) handle that Obi paid him a visit, noting that he was always delighted to receive him.

Recall that Obi was Atiku’s running mate during the 2019 presidential election.

A close associate of Obi disclosed that “he paid a similar visit to Sule Lamido”.

Atiku shared the photos of their meeting with the caption: “It was my honour and privilege to host

@PeterObi today.”

‘How Obi left PDP’

Meanwhile, Paul Ibe, Atiku’s spokesperson, disclosed in an interview that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, was instrumental in the exit of Peter Obi from PDP.

He also stated that Atiku was ready to zone the PDP presidential ticket to the Southeast.

He stated this during an appearance on Seun Okinbaloye’s Mic On podcast released on Saturday.

“Atiku did not force Peter Obi out of the party, Wike was instrumental in the exit of Obi because Wike had promoted the zoning of the presidency to the south.

“Atiku Abubakar had said that he was prepared to get himself off the ticket if the party zoned the ticket to the Southeast.

“Wike frustrated that effort because he believed that if it was zoned to the south, not the southeast, he would be in the best position to be able to get the ticket.”

Below are more pictures from the meeting:

Lamido (left) and Obi.

Vanguard News