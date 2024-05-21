Photos: Makinde celebrates as daughter graduates from Yale University 

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has celebrated his daughter, Tobi, on her graduation from Yale University.

Makinde shared photos from the graduation on social media on Tuesday.

He said, “Congratulations, my darling Tobi on your graduation from Yale University yesterday.

“Your hard work and diligence paid off. Wishing you all the best as you embark on a new chapter of your life and I’m also glad that I have one less school fees to pay.”