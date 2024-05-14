People Talk : Is Labour’s Proposed N650 Minimum Wage Realistic?

By Precious Chukwudi

Organised Labour has demanded N615,000 as the new minimum wage for workers to cope with the many economic realities and high cost of living in Nigeria.



The new wage of N615,000 monthly was reached after consultations between the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).



The labour unions said the current minimum wage of N30,000 can no longer cater for the wellbeing of an average Nigerian worker, lamenting that not all governors are paying the current wage award

People Talk took to the streets to get reactions on if Labour’s proposed N615 minimum wage is realistic