Ondo guber: APC ward exco suspends Jimoh lbrahim

…we’re not aware, Ondo State council replies

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Th All Progressive Congress Executive Committee of Igbotako Ward II in Okitipupa council area of Ondo State, have suspended a governorship aspirant of the party, Senator Jimoh lbrahim for alleged anti-party activities.

But in a swift response, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Alex Kalejaye, said that the state chapter of the party ” is not aware of the suspension of Senator Jimoh lbrahim.

A letter signed by 29 members of the executive, including two local government executive, said that the decision was taken after a meeting held on Monday, May 13th, 2024.

The letter reads” We, the members of the APC Executive Committee of Igbotako Ward II in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, convened meeting on Monday, May 13th, 2024.

“During our meeting, we deliberated extensively on various issues affecting the progress and development of our party, notably indiscipline and insubordination among some members.

“We have found Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s actions and activities to be in violation of the party’s constitution, particularly his decision to sue the party as well as his anti-party activities.

“As such, we have resolved to take appropriate disciplinary action against him as outlined in the party’s constitution.

“Senator Jimoh Folorunso Ibrahim is hereby suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect for acts of insubordination and anti-party activities In accordance with Article 21, Section A of APC Constitution.

“It is worth recalling that the National Party Chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, met with all Ondo State governorship aspirants on April 25th, 2024, in Abuja.

“During the meeting, he urged them to cooperate with the party’s candidate and incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Honorable Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

“Despite this. Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Folorunso proceeded to sue the Governor and APC, blatantly disregarding party instructions.

“Additionally, he has engaged in anti-party activities by urging his supporters in Igbotako and Ondo State to join NNPP, claiming he will soon receive the gubernatorial ticket from them.

“Senator Jimoh has openly declared his intent to disrupt APC before leaving the party, as evidenced by his actions in the Federal High Court in Abuja and his derogatory remarks about APC in various media outlets.

But I his further reaction, the state party’s publicity secretary, Kalejaye, said that ” the party hasn’t been notified about such happenings in the council area.

Kalejaye promised that the state council would later react appropriately.