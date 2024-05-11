Oba Tejuoso to celebrate 35th coronation anniversary with 35-hour marathon praise

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Osile of Oke-Ona Egba in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, has unveiled plan to hold a 35-hour marathon praise and prayer session in commemoration of his 35th coronation anniversary.

Oba Tejuoso, who disclosed at a press conference in Abeokuta, on Saturday, heralding activities lined up to mark his 35th coronation anniversary, said, the marathon praise which would start from Friday, May 17 will hold at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, (OOPL), Abeokuta.

He added that the spiritual programme will be attended by traditional rulers and chiefs from both within and outside the state.

The monarch explained that the marathon praise would serve as avenue for him, family members and well wishers to praise God for preserving his life, despite a prophesy that he would not live more than two years on the throne.

Oba Tejuoso also disclosed that a movie on his true life story will also be premiered during the marathon praise and prayer session.

“We request that you come to the marathon praise, we are also going to show a movie, a true life story of Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, Karunwi III and the premiere will come out on August 5th which is going to have all questions to be answered in the movie.

“It is a thriller on the history of Oba Adedapo Tejuoso. We hope to have everyone on the occasion, and all the answers are there, while you can also join in singing gospels together.

“The Bible says in the presence of God there is fullness of joy. If you have Jesus Christ in your life, it will always radiate in your life, people will see you and say ooh an old man being a young man thank God that is what I’m enjoying today. That is why I am trying my best to spread it to each and everyone to accept Jesus Christ into our lives.

“It is to accept Jesus Christ in your lives so as to have eternal life. There is no body else we should worship in this world except God. God created us to worship him and we if you worship him there will be no problem for you”, the monarch said.

Earlier, anniversary Steering Committee Chairman Chief Ganiu Egunjobi, who was represented by

Chief Muhideen Kazeem described the 35th coronation anniversary as a milestone that will be celebrated in God’s glorious and colourful styles.

He said, “Oke-Ona kingdom has been blessed by God for having the revered monarch. We are celebrating God’s blessing in the life of our monarch.

“We, the people of Oke-Ona Egba are proud of the special blessings of God and that is why in our uniqueness. We celebrate God always during our coronations. This is important to us.

Other activities lined up to mark the coronation anniversary include: a three-day crusade, presentation of new Chiefs, special Jumat service to be held at the Oke-Ona Egba Central Mosque, thanksgiving service at St James’ Cathedral, Idi-Ape and the beating of ‘gbedu’ drums, award presentation, chieftaincy installation, among others.