Oando Foundation pledges commitment to environmental education, community development

Oando Foundation has reiterated commitment to environmental education, sustainability and community development.

It said the fourth phase of its Clean Our World project, COW IV, in Lagos, was geared towards achieving these objectives, adding that it has reached 54 public primary schools in 25 communities in Lagos.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard, COW phase IV would focus on lesson delivery through capacity building for teachers.

Quoting Head of Oando Foundation, Mrs Adekanla Adegoke, the statement said: “Environmental education plays a crucial role in equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to address complex environmental challenges. As we confront these challenges, investing in environmental education becomes imperative for building resilient communities and securing a sustainable future for all. We are excited to commence the implementation of Clean Our World Phase IV, which will empower teachers, engage students, and foster a culture of environmental stewardship and citizenship.”

It added: “Deployment of environmental educational materials, and various in-school climate action activities, laying the foundation for a cleaner, greener future. With active government participation, this cycle of the project ensures uniform, consistent, and high-quality delivery of environmental education in schools across Lagos State.

“Since its inception, the Clean Our World project has evolved and expanded, reaching more communities and schools. In collaboration with Sumitomo Chemical, a leading Japanese chemical company, Oando Foundation has enlightened various schools and communities in Lagos State about environmental education and sustainable waste management practices such as recycling. From reaching seven schools in three communities in COW phase 1, twelve schools in five communities during the second phase, and twenty-four schools in ten communities for the third phase, the project has demonstrated its effectiveness in promoting environmental education, sanitation, and recycling.

“Through robust government participation and strategic partnerships, Oando Foundation through the COW phase IV has ensured sustainable impact and created a legacy of environmental awareness and action. Lagos State Universal Basis Education Board, LASUBEB, provided technical support and coordination, ensuring the project’s alignment with local educational priorities and policies. GreenHub Africa Foundation also served as a trusted co-implementing partner, contributing to the successful implementation of COW IV.

“In furtherance of its commitment to promoting environmental education and sustainable action for pupils in target schools and their host communities, Oando Foundation is expanding the reach of Clean Our World project to other communities in Nigeria such as Plateau state. This expansion will impact over 6,000 direct beneficiaries in 20 public primary schools through targeted activities such as establishment of green clubs, training of teachers and education managers, deployment of the environmental education syllabus as well as engaging students in gardening, upcycling and recycling activities.”