Dr Taiwo Arobadi, the Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), has said that Nigerians are not in support of electricity tariff hike.

Arobadi stated this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday, in Ile-Ife.

He said that the masses were not finding life easy since May 29, 2023 that the fuel subsidy was removed.

According to him, the NLC and TUC protested against the electricity tariff hike in which SSANU OAU too joined, but on getting to the head office of the DisCo in Ile-Ife, the gate was locked.

Arobadi therefore called on the Federal Government to remove the increment in tariff on the bases of restructuring.

“President Bola Tinubu should take one step after the other; doing everything at once is affecting Nigerians, civil servants are suffering and business men and women are not finding it easy.

“Masses are dying gradually, petrol is selling at the rate of between N850 and N950, by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

” Meanwhile, major marketers like: BOVAB, Total, NIPCO, Matrix, Mobil are selling control price but one will spend the whole day before getting.

“The price of foodstuffs and other goods in the markets are not affordable, so we are pleading with the government to soften things for the citizenry,” he said.

Arobadi emphasised that workers salaries are not increasing, while new minimum wage had not been settled, government should not add to the load of hardship by hike in tariff again.(NAN)