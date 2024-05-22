Nigerian artist, Tekno announces new single ‘Wayo’, signs deal with Empawa Africa

By Benjamin Njoku

Augustine Miles Kelechi Okechukwu, aka, Tekno has officially signed a historical pact with emPawa Africa, the brainchild of musical impresario Mr Eazi.

The renowned Nigerian artist has also announced his new single ‘Wayo’.

This game-changing collaboration will see Tekno’s Cartel Music releasing some exciting new music via emPawa Africa. In addition, Tekno plans to invest as a shareholder in emPawa Africa during the company’s next capital call round. He joins Grammy-winning music producer Michaël Brun among those who have invested in the innovative, African-owned label services company founded by Mr Eazi in 2018.

emPawa Africa has been at the forefront of discovering and nurturing emerging talent across the African continent; building a launch pad for these artistes to shine on the global stage. Working with artists such as Joeboy, Major League DJz, Fave, King Promise, Minz and DJ Neptune, among others.

Mr Eazi announced his company’s new feat via a brief statement on Twitter. “With this deal with Tekno and Cartel Music, we are ushering in a new phase of emPawa,” says Mr Eazi. “This phase will see us partnering with African artists at different stages of their careers who want to maintain financial and creative freedom, yet move from talent for hire to equity participation. It’s a first-of-its-kind deal for afrobeats.”

Also excited about the news, Tekno added “This alliance with Empawa will provide an avenue to be a game-changer for the African music industry and a beacon of opportunity for artists.”

Tekno’s unparalleled expertise in singing, songwriting, and production makes this collaboration a recipe for success. His ability to nurture budding talents aligns perfectly with emPawa Africa’s ethos, promising an infusion of fresh perspectives and unparalleled value. His new single will be released on Friday, May 24