NECO releases 2024 internal exam timetable

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has officially released the timetable for the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) for internal or school-based candidates.

The body disclosed this in a statement on X.com on Monday.

NECO said the examinations will run from Wednesday, June 19, 2024, and end Friday, July 26, 2024, beginning with the practical papers.

The examination body also cautioned candidates against bringing electronic communication devices such as iPads, smart wristwatches, and glasses into examination centres.

The statement partly read, “Where the time on the question paper differs from the time on this timetable, the time on the question paper should be strictly adhered to.

“Bringing into the examination hall electronic communication gadgets (programmable calculators, mobile phones , ipads, tablets, smart wrist watches/glassess/pens, etc) are strictly prohibited.

“Candidates who do not sit for practical (paper 1) will not have result in the subject.”