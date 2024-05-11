NCDMB: EFCC petition and the accountability test

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu

By Nathaniel James

Transparency in governance is not just a moral imperative but a fundamental necessity for fostering national growth and development.

Recent allegations surrounding the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) regarding the alleged questionable disbursement of funds underscore the critical need for accountability and oversight in public institutions.

The NCDMB plays a pivotal role in promoting local content development in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. However, allegations of misappropriation of funds, as highlighted in the probe by the House of Representatives led by Honourable Boma Goodhead, strike at the core of its mandate and raise concerns about the effective utilization of resources meant for advancing national interests.

One of the lame reasons for the noncompletion of the projects is the dynamics that changed because of Covid-19. If all aspects of life were to give the same excuse, the world would have since come to a grinding halt.

At the heart of this issue lies the imperative of transparency. Transparency ensures that public resources are utilized efficiently and effectively for their intended purposes, thereby fostering trust between the government and its citizens. When transparency is lacking, it erodes confidence in institutions, hampers investment, and undermines economic growth.

Moreover, the probe of the NCDMB’s financial practices underscores the broader systemic challenges facing Nigeria’s governance framework. Corruption and lack of accountability have long plagued the country’s public sector, stifling progress and hindering socio-economic development.

In this context, the initiation of a thorough investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds by the NCDMB is not only warranted but essential. Such an investigation should be conducted impartially, with due process, and without political interference, to ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law.

The recent petition by Mr. Israel Sunny-Goli to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding the disbursement of funds by the NCDMB raises significant concerns about financial transparency and accountability within the agency.

Furthermore, the outcome of this probe should serve as a catalyst for comprehensive reforms aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and good governance across all sectors of the Nigerian economy. This includes enhancing oversight mechanisms, implementing stringent anti-corruption measures, and promoting a culture of transparency and accountability at all levels of government.

Ultimately, the imperativeness of transparency for national growth can not be overstated. As Nigeria strives to realize its full potential and achieve sustainable development, it must prioritize transparency and accountability in its governance framework. Only then can it unlock the full benefits of its rich resources and pave the way for a prosperous and inclusive future for all its citizens.

In his petition, the former member of the Federal House of Representatives from Bayelsa State voiced significant concerns regarding several projects spearheaded by the NCDMB in Bayelsa State.

The projects in question include the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company Limited, the Atlantic International Refinery & Petrochemical Limited, and the Brass Petroleum Product Terminal Limited

The Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company Limited project, aimed at establishing methanol plants and associated infrastructure, has drawn attention due to allegations surrounding its management and financing. Notably, concerns have been raised about the involvement of specific individuals in the project’s financial affairs.

Similarly, doubts have been cast on the progress and financial management of the Atlantic International Refinery & Petrochemical Limited project. This initiative, geared towards establishing a modular refinery and related facilities, faces scrutiny regarding its utilization of investment funds and project advancement.

Addressing another project, Mr. Sunny-Goli questioned the financing and progress of the Brass Petroleum Product Terminal Limited, which aims to establish a product terminal facility in Bayelsa State. Despite the disbursement of funds, doubts linger about the project’s status and financial transparency.

In light of these concerns, Mr. Sunny-Goli has appealed to the EFCC to initiate a thorough investigation into the aforementioned projects. The objective is to ensure complete transparency and to safeguard against potential misappropriation of funds. This call for investigation resonates with broader demands across Nigeria for enhanced leadership transparency and governance accountability.

If achieved, it would provide a path for Nigeria to progress towards a brighter future by ensuring that these projects are executed with transparency and accountability.

Indeed, as President Tinubu continues to shop around the world for investors and foreign direct investments, the paradox of public office holders wasting scare resources remains a blight on all Nigerians. That is why the President will do well not to allow this one to slip away.

Nigerians are living witnesses to the Professoe Pondei drama in the House of Representatives. To date, nothing significant is being said about that massive looting of NDDC. It was also noted for the shameful OFF THE MIC episode on the floor of the House.

• James, a forensic auditor, sent this piece from Nembe, Bayelsa State.