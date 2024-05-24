My reinstatement divine, will of God— Emir Sanusi 

Sanus Lamido

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II said his reinstatement is a testament to the intervention and will of God.

Sanusi stated this While delivering his appreciation speech after receiving his letter of appointment from the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf at the Government House in Kano on Friday.

Recall that Sanusi was dethroned in 2020 after a fallout with the former governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Sanusi said, “The Arabians used to say in everything that we are going to witness, there is a lesson that shows us that God is there. Whatever is happening to an individual is preordained by Allah and to those who are sensible enough, it’s a lesson.

“God is one and whatever He does, nobody can change and what He doesn’t do, nobody can.

“Time will not permit for long talks. Whatever we will say, we have said it when we were leaving.

“We made it clear that God has preordained time and cause for everything and everyone. He gave leadership to whom he wanted and at the time he wanted. When He gives, no one can take it away and when he takes it away, nobody can take it back.”

Sanusi recalled that in 2014, he was appointed by former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso as the Emir, and now, 10 years after, I am here again receiving the reappointment letter by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“My Governor and our assembly members, you will not understand the gravity of what you did for the history of Kano and the country at large. Among Kano Emirs, it started from Bagauda over 1,000 years ago.

“In this year, it was once that we had Emir Muhammadu Koguna who was overthrown and he came back after some days. This shows that in 1,000 years, there has been no case like what happened now.

“In the northern part of this country, we have seen it in different states how politicians balkanised emirates with a state with one Emir becoming 20, some 19. In states of northern Nigeria, there are Local Governments with two or three first-class Emirs all because the system has been destroyed.

“This thing that has been brought to Kano, had it been it was allowed, one day we will wake up with Emir of Kumbotso, Bichi, Fagge and 44 Emirs. So what the government and the assembly did is a rescue mission.”

While presenting the appointment letter to Sanusi, the governor said, “By the powers conferred on me by the Kano Emirate Council Law of 1984 and 2024, and supported by the recommendation of the kingmakers;

“I have the singular pleasure of confirming the reappointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano and the head of the Kano Emirate Council.”

Yusuf noted that Sanusi’s reappointment was “based on his competence, credibility and popularity,” urging the new Kano Emir “to be guided by the principles of Islamic teachings and to use his position to unite the emirate, fostering harmony among the Islamic sects in the state.”