Minimum Wage: Labour rejects FG’s N48,000 offer

Labour leader, Joe Ajaero

…Storms out of meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Organized labour on Wednesday stormed out of the minimum wage committee meeting with the Federal Government over the later’s offer of N48,000 new wage.

Recall that the organized labour had made a demand of N615,000 as the new minimum wage and had given the government up till May 31 to conclude negotiations on new living wage.

The Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage resumed negotiations on Wednesday.

Vanguard was reliably informed that representatives of the organized labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, were enraged over the government offer.

Professor Theophilus Ndubuaku, who is one of the representatives of the NLC told Vanguard that, “we asked whether the N45,000 is for transport, food, clothing, housing or for what.

“So we just told them that since they are not serious, we better just leave, so we stormed out of the place.”

He said that the government offer was presented to them by the Permanent Secretary, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Office.