Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana’s necklace during visit to Nigeria

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and late mother-in-law, Princess Diana

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, wore the necklace of Princess Diana, her late mother-in-law for the first time in Nigeria.

According to Media reports, Meghan wore Princess Diana’s necklace, as a special and sentimental gift from her husband Prince Harry, at the reception for military families in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the People News, the necklace, featuring a delicate diamond cross on a gold chain, was a recent gift from Harry to his wife and once belonged to Princess Diana.

Vanguard reports that Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria on a three-day tour to promote Invictus Games for Nigerian veterans.

They participated in different activities such as visiting a school, playing volleyball with the Nigerian soldiers, among others.

Meghan wore the cross necklace with a St. Agni white strapless column linen dress and her hair swept up, allowing the accessory to shine.

She also received a warm welcome at the reception held at the Defense Headquarters Officers Mess, where an official acknowledged Meghan’s Nigerian heritage in their address.

During the reception, the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said, “Princess Meghan is a Nigerian!”

The exclamation won a thrilling applause from the crowd, as the Duchess of Sussex herself smiled and applauded.

Meghan previously shared on her podcast Archetypes that she discovered she is 43% Nigerian through a genealogy test. Throughout the trip, she spoke of the connection she feels to the country.

“Prince Harry, you married the best — our daughter, our friend, Princess Meghan,” Dabiri-Erewa said. “I hope you come back again, again and again.”

Reacting, Meghan said, “I am just flattered and honoured and inspired. It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more colour, so I can fit in with all of you and your incredible fashion!”

“I am very overwhelmed. So I want to start by saying thank you very much for just how gracious you’ve all been in welcoming my husband and I to this country,” she added, pausing briefly before adding to the applause, “my country.”

Vanguard News