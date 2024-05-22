Mauricio Pochettino to return to Chelsea next month

Mauricio Pochettino is set to make a quick return to Stamford Bridge just weeks after ending his tenure as Chelsea manager.

Pochettino, whose departure was confirmed on Tuesday, will be back at the iconic stadium next month, not to lead the Blues, but to manage the World XI team in the annual Soccer Aid charity game.

Pochettino’s stint as Chelsea manager concluded by mutual consent after just under a year in charge.

During his tenure, he led the team to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League, securing five consecutive victories at the end of the season.

However, disagreements with co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali over player transfers led to an irreconcilable split.

The Argentine coach will not be the only familiar face returning to Stamford Bridge as his coaching team, including Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez, and his son Sebastiano Pochettino, have also left Chelsea.

However, they will join him once more for Soccer Aid, an event they previously participated in last year at Old Trafford.

Pochettino will find himself in the away dugout, opposite fellow former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

Lampard will manage the England team alongside Harry Redknapp and pop star Robbie Williams, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the charity match.

Pochettino’s return for Soccer Aid was confirmed back in March, long before his departure from Chelsea.

The charity match is renowned for bringing together football legends and celebrities to raise funds for UNICEF, and Pochettino’s involvement is sure to draw attention.

Reflecting on his brief but eventful time at Chelsea, Pochettino expressed mixed emotions. “It’s always challenging to leave a project unfinished, but sometimes differences in vision are too significant to overcome,” he stated.

