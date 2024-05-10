Mali national dialogue recommends longer military rule

Hundreds of participants in a Malian national dialogue mainly boycotted by the opposition on Friday recommended that military rulers, who took power in 2020, keep power for several more years.

They also said that when elections were eventually held junta chief Colonel Assimi Goita should be a candidate for the presidency, according to a statement read on state television.

The rapporteur of the steering committee for the consultations, Boubacar Sow, said they had recommended extending the transition “from two to five years”.

They also recommended promoting “the candidacy of Colonel Assimi Goita in the next presidential election”, he added.

That implies the colonels would stay in power for three more years from the end of March 2024 until 2027.

The dialogue also recommended “opening doctrinal dialogue with the so-called jihadist armed groups”, said Sow.

A major part of the opposition boycotted the dialogue, accusing the army officers of exploiting it to stay in power.

The West African nation has been ruled by juntas since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, with the military promising to hand over power through the ballot box in February.

But they have postponed elections indefinitely, citing a precarious security situation aggravated by jihadist attacks.

In April, military authorities suspended all party political activities after muzzling opponents, journalists and human rights activists.

Goita has insisted the dialogue had been “entirely inclusive” in line with his wish for all Malians to “take part and express themselves freely”.