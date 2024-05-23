Home » News » Live: 2024 Vanguard Economic Discourse
News

May 23, 2024

Live: 2024 Vanguard Economic Discourse

Vanguard-Economic-discourse-2024-image-A.jpg

This is the live coverage of the 2024 Vanguard Economic Discourse which is underway at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year’s edition is themed: ‘Reforms In The Era of Global Economic Uncertainties: Whither Nigeria?’.

Vanguard News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.