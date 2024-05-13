Landing Fee: Why we imposed $300 on helicopter operators – FG

Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo

By Dickson Omobola

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has justified its reason for introducing a $300 landing fee on helicopter operators, saying it is a cost recovery measure that aligns with international best practices.

The ministry, which explained that the move would improve capacity, safety, security and attract more investment in the aviation industry, said helicopter landing levies were common across airfields in developed countries.

Head, Press and Public Affairs, FMAAD, Odutayo Oluseyi, in a statement on Monday, said the fee would enable the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, to generate resources that would enable it to enhance security and improve the overall quality of helicopter operations.

The statement reads: “The Ministry of Aviation recognises the importance of helicopter operations in Nigeria’s aviation industry and is committed to implementing international best practices in helicopter operations through its agency, the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, NAMA. The introduction of helicopter landing levies, which is in line with international best practices to enhance the quality of helicopter operations, is a cost recovery measure.

“Helicopter landing levies are commonplace in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and various regions worldwide. For instance, Tallahassee International Airport in Florida began implementing helicopter landing levies under Vector Airport Systems on October 1, 2022. Helicopter landing levies are common across airfields in the United Kingdom, ranging from major commercial ones to small general aviation fields. Typically, helicopter levies match or exceed those for fixed-wing aircraft, varying based on factors like location and services provided.

“The Federal Government has granted NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited exclusive rights to collect helicopter landing levies in line with the MoU between NAEBI Concept and NAMA (focal Agency), Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). It is instructive to note that NAMA under the Act as amended in 2022 is empowered to collect aeronautical revenues in both the upper and lower airspace to support her self-sustainability.

“However, over the years NAMA has predominantly relied on the upper airspace for its revenue generation. Government in its wisdom, having discovered a lacuna on the lower airspace where helicopter operations are dominant, directed NAMA to live up to its responsibilities to enable them generate enough resources to sustain their aeronautical architecture, enhance security and surveillance and improve the overall quality of helicopter operations in Nigeria.

“We are confident that this move will improve capacity, efficiency, safety, security, and attract more investment in the aviation industry. We encourage all stakeholders to be committed to this laudable initiative that has followed due processes and procedures, and should embrace the new normal.”