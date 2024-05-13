Lagos to revive Boy Scouts in schools

The Lagos State Government has declared its readiness to revive and incorporate Boy Scouts in the public school system across the state.

Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, the State Commissioner, Basic and Secondary Education, made the declaration at his investiture and the investiture of Mr Abayomi Abolaji, the Permanent Secretary, as executive members, Lagos State Scouts Council.

The investiture was organised by the Scouts Association of Nigeria on Monday at Education Resource Centre, Ojodu.

Alli-Balogun, who expressed delight at the honour, said that the issue of boy scouts was one of his visions.

According to him, scouting gives the students immediate insight on safety in school environment and the community.

He added that the introduction of scouts in public schools in the state would help young people to channel their time and energy on meaningful and healthy activities.

He said that it was significant to encourage scouting in our primary and secondary schools for the movement to play positive roles in the lives of our children.

“Right now, we are going to have a committee in place, sit on the drawing board and finetune on how to bring boy scouts back to schools. This will involve the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Speaking, Adebesin Olohuntoyin, the Scouts Commissioner, Lagos State Scouts Council, said that scouting prepared young minds on the way of life and survival instinct.

He also described those honoured at the investiture as ambassadors of the scouting movement.

Olohuntoyin said, “We believe that with scouting we can reduce unhealthy acts by engaging the youths, because if you don’t engage them, they will engage you and it might not go well with us.

“In scouting, we have a lot of curriculum, but basically, we emphasise on morals and how to behave in the society, defend yourself and help your neighbour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Boy Scouts was founded in 1908 by Lord Robert Baden-Powell as a programme for boys between the age of 11 and 18 years.

The objective was to encourage the physical, intellectual, social, emotional and spiritual development of young people.

It also aimed to encourage young people to take constructive place in the society as responsible citizens, and as members of their local, national and international communities.(NAN)