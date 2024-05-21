Lagos records high domestic violence cases

file photo: domestic violence

refers 88 cases

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has recorded an all time high rate of domestic violence in the last one year.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Bolaji Dada, revealed this on Tuesday, during the ongoing 2024 ministerial press briefing to commemorate the first anniversary of the second term of Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, where she said a total of 662 cases were received in the last one year and 88 cases referred.

According to Dada: “On Domestic violence, from 2023 to date the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, received a total of 662 cases out of which 592 were women and 70 were men.

“We also refered 88 cases to the Office of the Public Defenders, OPD for further action.

“The purple project was initiated by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, under the domestic violence unit on September 30, 2022, in collaboration with Lagos State Emergency Management Agency to respond to issues of Sexual and Gender Based, SGBV, Violence.

“The purpose of the project is to respond and refer cases of SGBV that are reported through the Lagos state emergency toll free 767.

“The purple project is also collaborating with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development and Head of Department WAPA at the local government level.

“The main aim of this project is to enable prompt response to cases of gender based violence coming from the grassroots level.”

Dada also noted that the ministry has empowered about 10,385 indigenes and vulnerable women through several initiatives across the state.

She also noted that most of the families of the slain heroes of Nigerian legion were captured in the empowerment programme.

Dada also noted that 1,500 women and men have participated in the short term skill acquisition programme in the last one year.

“It is an intervention programme, aimed to equip the desiring citizenry with different vocational skills that will enhance their economic value and foster self-reliance,“ she stated.