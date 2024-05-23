Lagos mobile court convicts 10,266 offenders

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), says no fewer than 10,266 offenders were convicted by the state’s Special Offences (Mobile) Court for various minor offences in the last one year.

Pedro said this at the Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the first year of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

The briefing was held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja on Wednesday.

Pedro also said that the ministry secured over 320 judgments in favour of the government, in various courts across the state, and 100 plea bargains.

“A total number of 10,266 offenders were arrested, arraigned and convicted for various minor offences by the Mobile Court.

“The court reduced criminal activities of miscreants by charging them to court and ensuring custodial sentencing.

“The Office of the Public Defender (OPD) secured 230 judgments; the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) 40 judgments, while the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) secured over 50 judgments all in favour of the state,” he said.

According to the commissioner, a total of 4,272 petitions and 1,788 court cases (family, industrial, civil, and criminal court cases) were received across seven office locations, and six outstations.

Pedro added that the OPD also handled 1,812 child-related cases, 316 domestic violence-related cases, and 29 rescue missions.

“The agency further received a total of 1,988 cases via court and correctional centres (Criminal, Industrial, Civil, and Family related cases), out of which 448 had been concluded.

“It received a total sum of ₦59.3 million on behalf of its clients and beneficiaries.

“The DPP, on the other hand, obtained 40 judgments in courts and 11 plea bargains, with seven cases struck out and four discharged.

“It also received 377 files for legal advice, out of which 229 advices were issued, with 148 files pending,” Pedro said.

The commissioner said the agency received 158 plea bargain applications, out of which 100 were approved, two declined with 56 pending.

“The Directorate for Citizens’ Rights in the period under review received 755 petitions on family matters, 131 on employee/employer matters and 744 on tenancy matters, out of which 539 (family matters), 80 (employee/employer) and 577 (tenancy matters) were resolved,” he said.

Pedro said the Citizens’ Mediation Centre (CMC), in the period under review, received 35,655 matters for mediation, out of which 20,691 were treated and resolved.

He added that 14,964 matters were undecided as a result of the non-attendance of concerned parties at mediation sessions.

“Based on the agency’s guiding principles and core values that justice is delivered irrespective of status or socio-economic background, the agency received the sum of N183.72million on behalf of parties being the settlement of debt related matters,” he said.

On domestic violence and abuse, the attorney general said that the agency handled 4,641 adult domestic violence cases, 2,976 children cases, with 118 rape cases and rescued 64 people.

“The agency obtained over 50 judgments in courts, 36 restraining order, handled 652 social welfare cases, concluded mediation in 107 cases and reached over 800,000 people in the community through advocacy and sensitisation.”

The commissioner added that the Lagos State Special Taskforce on Landgrabbers, in the period under review, received 582 petitions, out of which 120 were concluded, with 71 enforcement and 33 inscriptions approved.

He said that to protect the right to possession and occupation of any property in Lagos state and guide against the use of force, the task force obtained nine judgments in favour of the state government, with 35 land-grabbing cases currently in court.

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice, also in the year under review, spearheaded the expansion of the Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS), significantly enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of criminal justice administration.

“The LCIS helped to reduce case backlogs, ensure accurate and timely access to criminal records, and foster greater transparency and accountability within the criminal justice system,” Pedro said. NAN