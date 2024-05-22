Kieran McKenna breaks silence on Chelsea links after Pochettino sack

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has responded to recent speculation linking him to the managerial vacancy at Chelsea.

McKenna, who has successfully led Ipswich to back-to-back promotions to the Premier League, was crowned the League Managers Association’s Manager of the Year on Tuesday night.

Chelsea is currently seeking a new manager following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, who left Stamford Bridge by mutual consent after just one season, despite leading the team to a sixth-place finish with a strong end-of-season performance.

“When you do well as a manager or player, there is always going to be speculation,” McKenna told Sky Sports.

“I know what we have achieved is not an ordinary thing, so of course there is going to be speculation. But that’s not where my focus is. Tonight is about what we achieved last season [and] over the last couple of seasons, not just myself but everyone at the football club. It’s been a wonderful couple of years, so tonight is about celebrating that. I know that everyone is looking forward to next season and the club is going to be in a really good place going into that season.”

McKenna’s success with Ipswich has made him a sought-after name for several high-profile managerial positions.

Since his appointment at Portman Road in December 2021, when Ipswich was 12th in League One, he has rapidly transformed the club’s fortunes.

His remarkable achievements culminated in him becoming the first Championship manager to win the LMA’s Manager of the Year award in 18 years, surpassing notable contenders such as Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.

McKenna has also been linked with potential roles at Manchester United and Brighton, further highlighting his rising reputation in the football world.

