Kano mosque attack: Death toll rises to 11

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The death toll of worshippers from Wednesday’s arson attack launched by 38-year-old Shafi’u Abubakar on a mosque at Gezawa area of Kano State has risen to 11.

The spokesperson of Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, on Thursday, confirmed this to newsmen in the state.

SP Haruna said the deaths have risen from six to 11.

According to the police spokesperson, Malam Hamisu, they have so far buried 11 victims.

“We have just returned from the graveyard where we buried the 11th victim. The death toll has risen from eight as of yesterday evening to 11 now,” he said.

Recall that Abubakar, who was angry following prolong family disagreement over sharing of inheritance, allegedly sprayed the mosque area with petrol, locked the door, and set the mosque on fire while the worshippers were praying, trapping over 30 of the worshippers inside the mosque.