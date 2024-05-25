Kano Emirate: Group cautions against lawlessness

Gov Yusuf

The Advocates of Social Justice for All (ASJA) has condemned Governor Abba Yusuf’s decision to dissolve the Kano Emirate and subsequent reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano despite a court order.

The group also criticised the governor for issuing an arrest warrant for the deposed Emir Ado Bayero as executive overreach, an assault on Kano’s cultural heritage and a call to anarchy.

In a statement signed by Dr Abu Musa, the group described the governor’s actions as a clear abuse of power, a violation of the rule of law, and a threat to the stability and peace of Kano State and Nigeria.

“In a shocking display of executive overreach, Governor Abba Yusuf has taken the extraordinary step of dissolving the Kano Emirate, reinstating Emir Sanusi despite a valid court order, and issuing an arrest warrant for the deposed Emir Ado Bayero. This brazen move is a clear attempt to subvert the rule of law, silence opposition voices, and impose the Governor’s will through executive fiat,” Musa said.

“The Kano Emirate is an institution that has been a cornerstone of the state’s cultural and traditional heritage for centuries. Its dissolution is a reckless and arbitrary move that will have far-reaching consequences for the people of Kano State. The Emirate has played a vital role in promoting peace, stability, and cultural preservation, and its abolition is a direct attack on the cultural identity of the Kano people.

“Furthermore, the reinstatement of Emir Sanusi despite a court order to the contrary is a clear attempt to subvert the legal process and impose the Governor’s will through executive decree. This is a grave affront to the principles of justice and the rule of law, and it sets a dangerous precedent for the future.

“The issuance of an arrest warrant for Emir Ado Bayero is equally disturbing, as it represents a clear attempt to silence opposition voices and punish those who dare to challenge the Governor’s authority. This is a gross abuse of power and a clear violation of Emir Bayero’s fundamental rights.

“The arrest warrant has created a sense of unease and tension among the people of Kano. This could lead to social unrest, as supporters of the deposed emir may take to the streets to protest. The potential for violence and instability is high, and the state’s security apparatus is on high alert.

“The controversy surrounding the Kano Emirate has already begun to affect the state’s economy. Investors are wary of investing in a state plagued by political instability and cultural tensions. The tourism industry, which relies heavily on the emirate’s cultural attractions, is suffering significantly.

“Governor Abba Yusuf’s actions are a dangerous power grab that undermines the very foundations of our democracy. They demonstrate a blatant disregard for the rule of law, the cultural heritage of the Kano people, and the fundamental rights of individuals.“

The group, therefore, advised the governor to reconsider his actions and respect the legal process, the rights of all individuals, and the cultural heritage of the people of Kano State before it is too late.

“We also call on the relevant authorities to intervene and address this situation, which has the potential to destabilize the peace and security of the nation. The people of Kano State deserve better than a Governor who is willing to trample on their cultural heritage and fundamental rights in pursuit of personal power and vendettas.”