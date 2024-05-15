Just in: Police release Portable after meeting bail condition

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos state police command has released Musician Habeeb Okikiola, a.k.a Portable after spending a night in the forces cell.

The Lagos state public relations officer, SP Benajmin Hundeyin confirmed the release to Vanguard this evening, stating that he was released this afternoon.

When asked if Portable has sorted out the issues, the spokesman added “I have no idea about it but what I can say is that he has been granted bail”

Recall that the ‘Zazzu’ crooner was nabbed on Tuesday following his alleged refusal to pay the debt he incurred when he purchased Mercedes Benz GLE 350 from Ogunsanwo Temitope (Temmy Autos), a car dealer in the state.

It was gathered that Portable had paid only N13 million after purchasing the vehicle, which was worth N27 million. He was said to have refused to pay the N14 million balance.