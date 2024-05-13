Just in: Former PDP BoT member, Idahosa rejoins APC

By Ozioruva Aliu



The former member of the Board of the Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former ally of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Hon. Charles Idahosa has rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Idahosa said he was rejoining the party he left with Obaseki about four years ago to ensure victory for the APC in the September 21 governorship election.



He stated this in his residence where he was received back by leaders of the party, led by the Secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah and other party leaders.

Idahosa said one of his biggest mistake was not to allow Obaseki resign when he said he told him he was tired of the troubles he was getting from the leadership of the party led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Details later…