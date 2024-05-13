Insecurity: Gov Alia bans farming on empty plots in Makurdi

Gov. Hyacinth Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has placed immediate embargo on all forms of farming or cultivation of crops on empty plots of land and footage of houses in Makurdi town to check the activities of criminals in the state capital.

The directive is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula, in Makurdi.

The statement read, “Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has directed that all those using empty plots of land and the frontage of their houses to cultivate crops within Makurdi metropolis, should stop immediately.

“This is because such areas are used as hideouts by criminals, who prefer dark areas to perpetrate their evil acts.

“The Government of Benue State under the leadership of Rev. Fr. Alia is set to beautify the state capital. Therefore, those who are using any portion of land within Makurdi town, including spaces within and around offices, road and street set-backs to farm are directed to stop immediately.

“Those who have properly fenced their plots may be excused to farm only within the fenced portion(s).

“The Governor warns that any person caught farming on any portion of land in the state capital, will be made to answer certain questions.”