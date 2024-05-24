‘If I leave APC, I’ll announce publicly,’ Jimoh Ibrahim denies anti-party allegations

Senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim has dismissed allegations that he was leaving the All-Progressive’s Congress (APC).

Ibrahim stated this during an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday.

The Ondo lawmaker said he has never engaged in anti-party activities, adding that if he were to leave the party, he would publicly declare it.

He said, “Everyone is informed that I will never engage in anti-party activities. If I am no longer going to be APC, I will announce it publicly.”

Ibrahim said adhering to internal democratic processes is essential for maintaining the integrity and functionality of the political landscape and articulated the constitutional procedures for suspending party members.

He said it should be done at the state, local government, and additional working committee levels.

Ibrahim said, “I entered politics to help my people because we were deprived for a very long time. I felt that with my message, I could make a great impact.”