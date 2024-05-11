How Tiwa Savage lit up NYC at ‘Water & Garri’ premiere

By Benjamin Njoku

The beautiful city of New York that never sleeps witnessed the glitz and glamour of the highly anticipated premiere and after party for ‘Water and Garri’, the debut movie of Tiwa Savage as an actress cum producer.

Hosted at the prestigious membership club Neuehouse, the premiere brought together a diverse array of celebrities, and industry insiders to celebrate Tiwa Savage’s latest creative endeavor.

According to The Source, the evening was a testament to the universal appeal of Tiwa Savage’s work, as attendees from every genre of American media turned out in droves to show their love and support for the project, which was released on Prime Video yesterday.

From music moguls to film critics, the event was a melting pot of talent and creativity, united in their anticipation for what promises to be a groundbreaking cinematic experience.

With drinks flowing and spirits high, guests were treated to an exclusive screening of “Water and Garri,” followed by an electrifying after party that kept the energy levels soaring late into the night. The magic of the film was palpable in the air as attendees mingled and shared their excitement for its upcoming release.

In the midst of Tiwa Savage’s radiant brilliance on screen, the magnetic presence of her male leading counterpart, Andrew Yaw Bunting, added an extra layer of sizzle to “Water and Garri.” Andrew’s performance was nothing short of captivating, igniting sparks of chemistry that leapt off the screen and left audiences craving more. With his charisma and undeniable talent, Andrew brought depth and intensity to his character, creating a dynamic partnership that elevated the film to new heights.

The highlight of the evening was a riveting Q &A session moderated by Asia Ware of New York Magazine’s, The Cut. The panel featured Tiwa Savage, Andrew Yaw Bunting, film director Meji Alabi, and executive producers Jimi Adesanya and Vanessa Amadi.

Their insights into the creative process behind “Water and Garri” provided a fascinating glimpse into the making of the film and the collaborative effort that brought it to life.

Meanwhile, the Lagos premiere of “Water and Garri,” held amid a resounding ovation. Sharing photos of her attire for the event, Savage revealed that the Vice President’s office collaborated with her for the Lagos screening of the film. She also extended gratitude to the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for their collaboration in the movie premiere.